Johnson City traffic stop results in drug arrest

About 12:30 a.m., police stopped a Chevrolet Caprice for a traffic infraction. During the stop, they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and saw a scale in plain view, police said.

The driver was Shawn E. Williams, 28, 229 Roberts St., Harriman, and police questioned him about the odor. Police said he admitted that there was a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle, so police searched it. Police found a small baggie of marijuana and a U.S. Postal box that contained a felony amount of liquid THC, which is a schedule VI controlled substance.

Searching Williams, police found a “large sum” of money.

Williams was charged with felony possession of schedule VI drugs for resale and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $11,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court hearing set for later Friday.