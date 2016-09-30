CCSD seeks missing person

Family members told Carter County investigators that Russell has not been seen since 10 a.m. on Sept. 27. The family told the investigators they were concerned for Russell’s well being.

According to the family, the missing man has medical problems, including diabetes and heart disease. Russell is also dependent on medical oxygen and left his residence with only a two-hour supply.

Russell is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He has graying brown hair and green eyes. Russell drives a 1997 Red Honda Civic, bearing Tennessee registration 852 WZT.

Anyone with information relating to Russell’s whereabouts may call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-543-2211.