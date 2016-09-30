UPDATE: Johnson City police say 2nd Tweetsie Trail object not explosive

A passerby reported the a suspected pipe bomb on the Tweetsie Trail near the Rich Acres area of the trail.

The Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (Bomb Squad) is on the scene and conducting an investigation.

The Tweetsie Trail within the Johnson City limits is temporarily closed at this time and citizens are asked to avoid usage of the trail until the scene is cleared. After the object was disposed of, Sgt. Chris Stine said a police dog was sent down the trail to check for the presence of other possible devices.

Police Department officers were clearing the trail, and notification of the opening was to be issued as soon as possible.

The JCPD set up a command center on Miami Drive off King Springs Road. The Johnson City Press has a reporter on scene.

On Thursday, a pipe bomb was found on the trail near the entrance to downtown Elizabethton. The JCPD’s bomb squad detonated an explosion, destroying the device.