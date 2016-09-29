Town attorney: Jonesborough police chief on administrative leave

“There is no investigation … it’s not about a single incident,” Wheeler said, adding that he could not discuss the details of the personnel matter.

Hawkins, who started with Jonesborough in 2006, has led the department since 2010. Before being named chief, Hawkins was a Jonesborough patrol officer and investigator, a Washington County Detention Center officer and a Washington County patrol deputy.

Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe said he could not comment on the matter at all, and referred calls to Wheeler or town Operations Manager Craig Ford. Ford did not answer an email or return phone messages from the Press about Hawkins’ status.

In the absence of the chief, Maj. Matt Rice is leading the department.