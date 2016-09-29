Shot then arrested: Johnson City man charged with filing false report

Police said Zackery Toney, 1308 Lynwood Circle, was found at Johnson City Medical Center early Tuesday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his leg. Toney told police he was walking near the Cherry Street parking lot when an “unknown suspect” drove up and shot him. He was unable to give officers a vehicle or suspect description, a report said.

Further investigation revealed that the details Toney gave of the shooting were false, police said.

Toney was served Thursday with a warrant charging him with filing a false police report. He was scheduled to be booked into the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond with a Sessions Court hearing set for Friday.