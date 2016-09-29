Two pick up crack cocaine charges after search

Tyrell Hill, 27, 318 Highland Ave., was charged after officers said they went to his home to arrest him on the warrant and found “a felony amount” of crack cocaine in his possession. The exact amount was not specified.

Hill was charged with felony possession of schedule II drugs and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $5,000 bond. His Sessions Court arraignment is set for today at 1:30 p.m.

Another resident, Jeremiah Coleman, 33, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs (crack cocaine) and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance use or distribution.

Coleman was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $30,000 bond. His arraignment is also set for Friday at 1:30 p.m.