Gorilla-masked ETSU student released on $10K bond

Tristan Rettke was charged with civil rights intimidation following the incident on the Borchuck Plaza in front of a fountain dedicated to the first African-Americans to attend ETSU post-segregation. He was released from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond about 12:30 a.m. today.

Rettke, an ETSU freshman, showed up at the rally barefoot, wearing overalls and a gorilla mask and toting bananas and rope. After his arrest, he told police he had hoped to provoke the Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Rettke also carried with him a burlap sack that had a Confederate battle flag and marijuana leaf on it. He told officers he bought the attire and items after learning about it on the social media site Yik Yak.

Saying Rettke's actions "go against the values of our university where people come first and all are treated with dignity and respect," the university placed Rettke on interim suspension. An internal student-conduct investigation was underway.

Later in a news conference, ETSU President Brian Noland praised the Black Lives Matter demonstrators for their peaceful rally and handling of the disruption. He'd been in contact with many of those students through their academic careers at ETSU and was proud they reacted as such. Wednesday evening, ETSU conducted a community dialogue conversation in the D.P. Culp Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium

Rettke is due in Washington County Sessions Court today at 1:30 p.m.