UPDATED: Science Hill students caught with LSD, 4 charged

Police said school resource officers were alerted that a boy needed assistance and found that he had taken LSD at school.

Through the SRO investigation, school officials learned of other students on campus who had either used LSD or had it in their possession at the school. Police seized 106 hits of LSD and just under 11 grams of marijuana, as well as $149 in cash.

Emergency Medical Services responded to check the welfare of the students in question. Parents of the students were also contacted.

Two 16-year-old-boys were charged with possession of schedule I drugs with intent to sell. One 16-year-old boy was charged with possession of schedule I drugs and schedule VI drugs. A fourth 16-year-old boy was charged with possession of schedule I drugs. All four were released to their parents. Their names were not released because of their ages.

They are set to appear in Johnson City Juvenile Court on Oct. 7.

Dr. Debra Bentley, the Johnson City School System’s communications director, said the LSD incident was the first of its kind in memory during her tenure in the school district. She said administrators were chiefly concerned about the health and wellbeing of Science Hill’s students.

“As soon as the student who had taken LSD was observed, the administration and the SROs went into action,” she said.

Bentley said Science Hill and system administrators were continuing their own investigation into the matter, in addition to the police probe.

“Obviously, the first order of business was for the police to do their work,” Bentley said.