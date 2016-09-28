UPDATE: Carter County sheriff to meet with deputy, former 'Southern Justice' star charged with 2nd-degree murder in North Carolina

Joshua Franklin Hopkins also was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, according to the Ashe Mountain Times. A grand jury in Ashe County made the decision to indict Hopkins on Monday, Sept. 26.

Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank, who is handling the investigation, told the newspaper that Hopkins' charges resulted from the shooting death of Dallas Shatley on July 8, 2015.

Shortly following Shatley’s death, Ashe County Sheriff James Williams said, “When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered the individual belligerent. Apparently alcohol was involved. There was a weapon in the vehicle at some point. They were trying to get the weapon out of the vehicle and one of the officers wound up being dragged by the vehicle with the individual driving the vehicle backwards. There were shots fired as a result of that."

The Ashe County murder indictment against Hopkins states that on July 8, 2015, Hopkins “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did of malice kill and murder Sallas Arthur Shatley.” Similar language was used for the assault indictment, which said Hopkins used a Glock Model 21 .45-caliber pistol with the intent to kill.

Hopkins left the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office in October of last year to join the Carter County force. Hopkins had been a regular on “Southern Justice,” a National Geographic Channel show that followed Ashe County and Sullivan County, Tenn., law enforcement officers.

Hopkins had also been involved in an earlier fatal shooting. In August 2013, Hopkins and two other law enforcement officers were exonerated by District Attorney Tom Horner related to the fatal November 2012 shooting of Walter Mark Houck in Glendale Springs, according to the Jefferson Post.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said at 2:15 p.m. that he had only heard about the indictment a short time before. He said he has not yet had a chance to talk with Hopkins about the indictment, but the deputy was enroute to speak with the sheriff.

"Right now, I don't know much, except he was indicted in Ashe County and the indictment was unsealed yesterday," Lunceford said. The sheriff added that an indictment does not mean a suspect is guilty.

Lunceford said Hopkins has not been put on administrative leave or suspension so soon after the indictment was announced. The sheriff and his deputy will probably discuss how to proceed when the two meet this afternoon.

Lunceford said he will encourage Hopkins to cooperate fully with the North Carolina authorities.

"We will encourage him to follow the law in this matter," Lunceford said. He added that the Carter County Sheriff's Department will also cooperate fully with the Ashe County Sheriff's Department.

Lunceford said an intensive background check was conducted on Hopkins before he was hired. The sheriff said Hopkins' work record with Ashe County had been satisfactory and no mention was made that there was an investigation involving Hopkins.

The sheriff's department was aware there had been a shooting incident, but it appeared Hopkins had been cleared.

