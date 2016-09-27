Police seeking help in identifying suspects

The incident began on Sept. 14, when officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of a local business. Investigators said a witness saw the incident and reported it to the victim and to law enforcement.

The witness said she noticed the victim pull in the parking lot and go inside the store. While speaking with someone outside the store, the witness noticed a gold sedan parked in front of the business.

After the victim went inside, the witness said she saw the gold sedan park next to the victim’s vehicle. She said a black woman got out of the car and appeared to open the victim’s car. The gold sedan was reportedly driven by a black man and appeared to have a Virginia license plate.

Police said the victim’s purse was stolen, and there were multiple purchases made with the victim’s credit card at several locations in Elizabethton.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the two suspects to contact the Elizabethton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-547-6225 or the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 423-542-7574.