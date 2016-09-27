NE Tennessee mom of accused of leaving infants in vehicle while she shopped

Both children, ages 6 months and 21 months, were in proper child safety seats, and the vehicle was running with the air conditioning on, but the car doors were left unlocked while the mother was in the store.

Around 3:30 p.m, Rogersville Police Department Officer Cambren Gibson responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated woman inside the Food City store on East Main Street.

The woman was identified as Kimberly Christine Gilreath, 25, 2404 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville. According to witnesses, Gilreath smelled of alcohol and had walked out of the store after paying for only about half of her items at the self-checkout aisle.

More on the charges from the Kingsport Times-News.