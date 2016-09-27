logo
Leave Feedback

Prostitution

Johnson City, Elizabethton, Bluff City men charged in Craigslist prostitution sting

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 3:38 PM

Johnson City, Elizabethton and Bluff City men were among six people recently charged in Bristol, Va., with solicitation of prostitution.

Police said the arrests resulted from arrangements made after undercover detectives responded to ads placed on Craigslist. Those charged were:

— Billy J. Cross, 63, Bluff City, Sept. 15.

— Jeffrey S. Blevins, 49, Abingdon, Virginia, Sept. 20.

— Adam E. Kneisley, 36, Johnson City, Sept. 21.

— Joseph E. Puckett, 63, Abingdon, Friday.

— Michael J. Taylor, 45, Elizabethton, Saturday.

— Randy L. Osborne, 42, Abingdon, Monday.

Each man was released on a summons for charges of solicitation of prostitution. Court hearings were set for October.

Recommended for You