Johnson City, Elizabethton, Bluff City men charged in Craigslist prostitution sting

Police said the arrests resulted from arrangements made after undercover detectives responded to ads placed on Craigslist. Those charged were:

— Billy J. Cross, 63, Bluff City, Sept. 15.

— Jeffrey S. Blevins, 49, Abingdon, Virginia, Sept. 20.

— Adam E. Kneisley, 36, Johnson City, Sept. 21.

— Joseph E. Puckett, 63, Abingdon, Friday.

— Michael J. Taylor, 45, Elizabethton, Saturday.

— Randy L. Osborne, 42, Abingdon, Monday.

Each man was released on a summons for charges of solicitation of prostitution. Court hearings were set for October.