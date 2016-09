A witness told police she saw a black female exit a gold sedan car and steal a purse out of another vehicle. Police said a black male was seen driving the gold sedan with a Virginia license plate.

Several purchases were charged to the victim’s credit card shortly after the burglary.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the male or female, please contact the Elizabethton Police Department at 423-547-6225 or 423-542-7574.