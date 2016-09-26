Man accidentally shoots his right leg in Carter Co.

Devon Peters, 19, Minton Hollow, was treated an released at the Emergency Room of Sycamore Shoals Hospital. The injury was reported by Deputy Deputy Joshua Hopkins of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.

Hopkins reported that Peters told him he owns a Ruger 9 mm. pistol for personal protection. Peters said that when he arrived home from work on Saturday night, he took the magazine out of the pistol and was standing in his kitchen. He did not realize a round was still chambered. When he fired the pistol, he said it discharged.

Hopkins said the bullet entered Peters’ right quadricep muscle and exited 3 inches below the entry point.

Peters’ girlfriend said she was asleep at the time and said the shot woke her up. She ran to the kitchen to check on Peters. Hopkins said he spoke with the emergency room nurses, who told him the wound did not require stitches.