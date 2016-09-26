Greeneville man charged with stealing from Johnson City coin laundry

Tyler Cunningham, 28, 26 Heritage Hills Drive, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into three incidents of theft at Kaylee’s Laundromat, 2530 E. Oakland Ave.

On Sept. 15, Sept. 18 and Wednesday, each individual machine was accessed and the cash and change removed. The thief was able to access the machines without damaging the locking mechanisms.

Video surveillance and eyewitness accounts lead to police to the scene at 2:26 a.m. when Cunningham was taken into custody.

He was charged with theft from a coin-operated machine/device over $500, theft from coin-operated machine/device under $500 (two counts) and possession of burglary tools. Cunningham was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $12,000 bond and arraigned Thursday in Sessions Court.