1 man charged in Monarch Apartment stabbing

After processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses, police said they determined Samuel Cauthren, 21, had committed the stabbing.

Police arrested Cauthren at his University Edge apartment and took him to the Johnson City Police Department to be interviewed. He was charged with aggravated assault.

The person stabbed in the back was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center and is expected to recover, police said.

Cauthren was held on $50,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center and will appear in Sessions Court on Monday.