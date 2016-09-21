Johnson City Police: Woman accused husband of hiding her methadone, shot him in chest

Mary Elizabeth Winter, 42, 107 Sequoyah Drive, was arrested on a single charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Officers responded to Winter’s residence after the victim, Billy Nutter, called 911 for help. They found Nutter lying on the ground outside the residence with a gunshot wound to his upper left chest and upper left arm.

Johnson City Police investigations Sgt. Mike Adams said Winter was upfront about what happened and immediately admitted she had shot her husband after a dispute over her methadone. The couple’s 16-year-old daughter had witnessed the shooting and apparently corroborated information police obtained from Winter and Nutter.

Winters “stated that she had bought the gun earlier on 9/20/16 with the intent to threaten her husband into telling her where the methadone was located,” Investigator Mark Stout wrote in the warrant.

Adams said from what information officers have gathered so far, Winters purchased the weapon legally. He did not say where the weapon was bought.

Adams said he did not know of an ongoing domestic history between Winters and Nutter.

Winter was being held on a $75,000 bond pending arraignment.