More Johnson City charges placed against Greeneville man

The latest arrest of Kevin Darrell Fitts, 46, 159 Bolton Road, Greeneville, resulted from theft reports filed by two victims.

Fitts already had been arrested Saturday after police investigated auto burglaries in the early morning hours of July 19 in the area of Plantation Drive and Dalton Drive. Police said Fitts was identified as a suspect after he used a debit card that was reported stolen from a vehicle.

On Tuesday, police added two counts of identity theft, two counts of theft of property under $500, one count of attempted identity theft, and one count of attempted theft of property under $500. Both victims reported their credit cards had been stolen from their vehicles then used in Johnson City.

Fitts was jailed again in the Washington County Detention Center, this time on $6,000 bond. He is due in Sessions Court today.