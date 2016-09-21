Gunfire at Kingsport restaurant results in felony arrest

Callie S. Lewis, 24, was jailed in the incident. Despite moderate traffic in the area at the time, and other bystanders at the scene, no injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. According to 911 callers, a woman had fired multiple shots at Wendy's, 410 W. Stone Drive.

Kingsport police records state that as police arrived on scene, employees were "jumping up and down and pointing" at a Hyundai Sonata that was fleeing onto Teasel Drive. A traffic stop was quickly conducted at Cobbleston Place, where a female driver stated that the car belonged to Lewis.

