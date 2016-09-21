City police charge at least two in Tuesday shooting

James Tyrelle Davis, 23, 1400 Orleans St., #420, Johnson City and Spencer Lonale Moore, 26, 2007 E. Fairview Ave., Johnson City, were each being held on a $60,000 bond.

According to court documents, the victim — who was not identified — went to 555 Washington Avenue to meet with Moore. The two were supposed to talk about a previous incident in which Moore believed the victim had been involved in a shooting at Moore’s residence. In that incident, Moore, Davis and a third man were the alleged targets of the shooting at an Orleans Street apartment complex.

When the victim arrived at Washington Avenue, he was confronted by all three men, which surprised the victim.

“The victim thought he was on good terms with this other named suspect and Davis because they had previously communicated and allegedly made amends in relation to this other incident,” Johnson City Police Department Investigator Johnny Willis wrote in the warrant. “A verbal altercation soon erupted.”

During that altercation, the accusations of the victim’s involvement in the prior shooting began again. That’s when, according to the victim, the unnamed suspect put a gun to the victim’s head. At the same time, Davis allegedly picked up a liquor bottle and threatened to hit the victim with it.

Davis allegedly went through the victim’s pockets while he was held at gunpoint, but nothing was taken, according to the warrant.

The fourth man then told the victim he was “not playing,” according to the report, and shot the victim in his left leg.

The three men then allegedly fled Washington Avenue in a white Chevrolet HHR. Police said the stopped the vehicle a short time later and took Moore and Davis into custody.

A police press conference on the incident is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Keep checking JohnsonCityPress.com as this story continues to develop.