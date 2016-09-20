Woman's bleached clothing leads to burglary arrest

Steven Berry, 34, was taken into custody Sept. 10 in the backyard of a residence near Broadway and East Myrtle Avenue. Johnson City police arrested him on the warrant from the March 25 incident that occurred at a Joy Court residence.

According to the woman, Amber McKenney, she returned home that day and found her air conditioning unit on her living room floor. She also encountered a strong odor of bleach. McKenney immediately left her residence and called 911. When officers arrived, they didn’t find anyone inside. McKenney went in and found bleach had been poured onto clothing in her bedroom and bathroom.

McKenney also told police her laptop computer was missing from her residence. Police found the back door was closed, but unlocked, and McKenney told them she had locked the door prior to leaving.

Berry’s case has already been bound over to a grand jury.