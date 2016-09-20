State police: Deputies fatally shoot man in West Tennessee

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said it happened early Tuesday after a robbery at a Decatur County gas station.

Niland said responding county deputies tried to stop a car matching the description of one involved in the robbery. She said the driver drove off the road and down an embankment.

Deputies followed and got into an altercation with the driver. Niland said shots were fired and the driver, identified as 35-year-old Jackson resident Charles Dove, was killed.

Niland said authorities found a gun on Dove, but it isn’t clear if he fired it. She said five deputies were involved in the shooting, but it isn’t known how many shot Dove.