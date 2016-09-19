NE Tennessee man leads police on chase in stolen Jeep

Around 3:15 p.m., Church Hill Police Department Detective Ethan Mays was conducting a targeted patrol of a suspected drug house on Shelby Avenue when he observed the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee pull out of the driveway while not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was later identified as Sean Ryan Wilson, 30, 421 Big Oak Road, Mount Carmel.

Mays followed the vehicle and reportedly observed Wilson run a stop sign at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Carolyn Avenue.

