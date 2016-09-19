Man picks up several charges after burglary investigation

Kevin Fitts, 46, no address available, was arrested after police investigated auto burglaries in the early morning hours of July 19 in the area of Plantation Drive and Dalton Drive, police said.

Fitts was identified as a suspect, officers said, after using a debit card that was reported stolen from a vehicle.

He was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $55,000 bond. Fitts’ Sessions Court arranignment was held Monday, and he is scheduled to appear again Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.