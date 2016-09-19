logo
Johnson City Police Department

Man picks up several charges after burglary investigation

Johnson City Press • Today at 10:27 PM

A man was charged with auto burglary, theft under $500, theft over $500, credit card fraud and identity theft Saturday after an investigation into a series of auto burglaries, the Johnson City Police Department said in a news release.

Kevin Fitts, 46, no address available, was arrested after police investigated auto burglaries in the early morning hours of July 19 in the area of Plantation Drive and Dalton Drive, police said.

Fitts was identified as a suspect, officers said, after using a debit card that was reported stolen from a vehicle.

He was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $55,000 bond. Fitts’ Sessions Court arranignment was held Monday, and he is scheduled to appear again Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

