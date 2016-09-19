Carter County man charged with pointing shotgun at ex-wife

Scotty Ray Davis, 43, 222 Dry Branch Road, was arrested by Sgt. David Caldwell of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of aggravated assault.

Caldwell said he and Deputy Christian Carrier responded to Davis’ residence. When they arrived, they spoke with Davis’ ex-wife and her new husband. She told officers they went to Davis’ residence to pick up a child.

While there, another resident backed a pickup truck along the driveway to block the exit. She said her ex-husband then came outside and pointed a shotgun at her and her husband.

The victim told the officers she was afraid Davis would kill them. She said Davis shot at them several years ago.

Caldwell said he then spoke with Davis, The officer reported Davis told him “he took his shotgun out because he wanted them to leave and wanted to let (the new husband) know that he couldn’t threaten him, which he said happened in a past incident.”

Caldwell reported Davis told him he had fired a shotgun over his ex-wife’s head in the past “to shut her up.”

Carrier secured the shotgun and a 12-gauge round taken from Davis’ pocket.

Davis is scheduled to answer the charge in Sessions Court on Nov. 15.