2 arrested after 2 burglaries, hit-and-run crash

Hope Dunford and Charles Bartz were jailed after the series of events that began with a burglary on Thursday.

Police said in a news release they investigated a burglary that day at a shopping center at 2516 S. Roan St., and a red Ford ZX2 had been seen at the scene.

On Sunday, police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Founders Park in downtown Johnson City. Police found the runaway vehicle, a red Ford ZX2, at the Johnson City Transit station, 137 W. Market St.

The driver, Dunford, was charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident. Her passenger, Bartz, had a warrant out of Johnson City Juvenile Court for failure to pay child support.

Police said Bartz also matched the description of the suspect from Thursday’s burglary. While police were at the traffic stop, an attempted burglary was reported at Volunteer Pawn, 1914 S. Roan St. Bartz was taken to the police headquarters and interviewed. He admitted to both of the burglaries, police said.

Bart was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft of property over $500.

Earlier on Sunday, another attempted burglary was reported at 2516 S. Roan St. Bartz and Dunford were identified as the suspects in that attempted burglary, as well, police said.

Bartz was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today. Charges were pending against Dunford and Bartz in Sunday’s attempted burglary at 2516 S. Roan St.