Man faces several assault charges in Carter Co.

Tony O. Banks, 46, 412 Cove Creek Road, Roan Mountain was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

Carter County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Derrick Hamm said he spoke with two men on Thursday who told him they were traveling on Hampton Creek Road when they were flagged down by an intoxicated man with long gray hair. They said the man asked them to give him a ride to Cove Creek Road. They said the man got in the back seat of their truck and introduced himself as Tony Banks.

At the intersection of Hamton Creek Road with Old Tenn. Highway 143, Banks pulled a pocket knife from his left front pocket, opened the knife, the men said, and Banks then said, “I’m gonna kill both of you.”

After that they made Banks exit the truck, and he took off running.

Hamm said he went to Banks’ residentce after talking with the two men. He said Banks was arrested, but as he was being taken to the jail he got his handcuffs in front of his body and started beating them in the cage. The deputies stopped and placed Banks’ hands behind his body. Hamm said Banks would not reenter the patrol vehicle, ending when a chemical spray was used to gain compliance.

Corrections Officer Nathaniel Swymer said while Banks was being booked into the jail he was being aggressive and verbally abusive. The officer said Banks tried to spit on him, then kicked him in the groin.

After Swymer warned Banks that force might be used to subdue him, Swyber said, Banks kicked him again, leading to the officer using “a single hammer fist to the solar plexis” the get control of Banks. The prisoner was then charged with assault on an officer.

Bond was set at $15,000. Banks is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 7.