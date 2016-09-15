Man charged in stabbing

Deputy Tylor Johnson of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department said he responded to 1701 Gap Creek Road, along with Deputy Jenna Markland and Deputy Jared Cook.

After speaking with Bo Daniel Davis, 28, Johnson entered the residence and reported finding Toby Barber sitting at the kitchen table with two stab wounds to his body. One stab wound was to his lower left body and one was to his upper left shoulder.

Johnson said Barber told him he had gotten into an argument with Barber, which led to a physical altercation because Davis had been arguing with his mother and punching holes in the wall.

Johnson said he also talked with Davis’ mother, who said she had been arguing with him. This led to the altercation between the two men.

Davis was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Carter County Jail. Barber was charged with assault and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.