Each of the six was accused of soliciting an undercover police officer for various sexual acts and released on a summons.

Those charged by date were:

Aug. 23: Max M. Guinn Jr., 51, Johnson City, and Ronald D. Booher, 72, Bristol, Tennessee

Aug. 29: Herbert S. Shepard, 62, Bristol, Virginia

Sept. 7 - Jerry Worley, 69, and Terry L. Warren, 63, both of Bristol, Tennessee

Sept. 8 - Thomas C. Bundrant 72, Kingsport.