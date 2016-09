Laura Lynn Mobley, 39, 343 Hwy. 91, Apt. B1, Elizabethton, was arrested after an investigation into a report filed by the victim who told police her credit card had been stolen from her residence and used several times in Johnson City.

Mobley was charged with five counts of identity theft and five counts of theft of property under $500. She was booked Monday into the Washington County Detention Center with a $55,000 bond. A court hearing was set for the following day.