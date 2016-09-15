CCSD releases drug arrest information

The sheriff’s department said the information about the arrest was withheld until now “to protect the undercover nature of this operation, but is being made public at this time due to the conclusion of the investigation.”

At the time of his arrest, Edge was charged with possession of schedule VI narcotics for resale, possession of schedule II narcotics for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Edge was also charged with attempted destruction of evidence and resisting arrest.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Department drug investigators worked with agents of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, the Elizabethton Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol on the investigation.

The sheriff’s department said a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, along with marijuana, were seized.

The investigation began after the sheriff’s department received information in late July about alleged illegal drug activity taking place at an apartment complex on Rittertown Road in Hampton.

Subsequent information led law enforcement officiers to believe that a man who lived at that apartment complex was trafficking significant amounts of crystal methamphetamine from that location, and had been receiving the drug in shipments from a source in Atlanta.

The arrest came after the DEA notified the sheriff’s department that it agents had closed in on the source in Atlanta.

“Acting upon this information, the investigators were able to work with local DEA Agents and Troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol to conduct a traffic stop on the suspected individual,” a Sept. 15 press release reported.

The sheriff’s department said the traffic stop and search of the vehicle uncovered nearly three quarters of a pound of crystal methamphetamine, along with approximately a pound of marijuana. Over $5,000 in cash was also discovered.

The sheriff’s department said Edge attempted to discard a portion of the narcotics and struggled with officers during his arrest. Edge was booked into the Carter County Jail, where he subsequently posted $12,500 bond.