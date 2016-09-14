Johnson City Police Department Johnson City police say woman charged for 2013 vehicle vandalism Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 4:18 PM A 23-year-old woman turned herself in to Johnson City police on Monday for causing more than $500 in damages to a vehicle over three years ago, police said. Mara Cadena was charged with felony vandalism for the incident that occurred on Jan. 2, 2013. Cadena was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $5,000 bond. She will be arraigned on Sept. 20 in Sessions court. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.