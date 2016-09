Josh Dell Oliver, 29, Elk Park, N.C., was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault and two counts of aggravated assault.

The arrest was made after one of the victims said Oliver was her ex-boyfriend. She said the other passengers included her son. Another victim said Oliver had tried to run them off the road several times and was passing their vehicle, trying to get them to stop.

Oliver is being held under $5,000 bond and his court date is set for Oct. 18.