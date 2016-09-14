Gray man charged with Johnson City burglary

Jason M. Scott, 32, 224 Circleview Drive, Gray, was charged with aggravated burglary.

Police said Scott’s arrest resulted from an investigation into a burglary at 115 Beechnut St., as police had received a tip that the stolen property was at Scott’s residence. Scott admitted to police that he had the property, which he said he had taken a few days earlier in an attempt to help the victim, who was moving at the time.

Scott was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for later Wednesday.