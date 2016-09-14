Four wanted in Carter County arrested in Florida

Eighteen arrests were made at the time of the roundup, but three suspects wanted in the raid were not found. It was later learned the three: Jonathan Beam, 42, Newland, N.C., James Townson, 42, Roan Mountain, and Elsie Johnson, 46, Roan Mountain, had fled to Florida to avoid apprehension. They were wanted on multiple counts of sale of schedule II narcotics and other drug related charges.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said his investigators tracked the three to Flagler County, Florida, after learning that they were staying in that area with another wanted fugitive from Carter County, identified as Simon Clawson. Lunceford said Clawson fled to Florida approximately three years ago and was wanted on multiple warrants charging him with failure to appear and violation of probation.

After receiving information as to the exact whereabouts of the four wanted individuals, Carter County investigators worked with deputies from the Flagler County Sherriff’s Office to apprehend them. After being arrested in Florida, the four were returned to Carter County early Monday morning and booked into the Carter County Jail.