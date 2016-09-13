Man shot while trying to retrieve property stolen from him in Sullivan County, deputies say

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred about 6 p.m. Deputies responded to 417 Bishop Road to find David Hampton, 44, with a gunshot wound in a leg.

Hampton claimed that he had visited the home to reclaim stolen property, according to police. While trying to do so, Jeremy Catron, 33, of the residence, allegedly came at him with a gun and fired.

Catron was detained at the scene, while Hampton, of 3648 Sullivan Gardens Drive, was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

