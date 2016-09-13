Man charged with assault on police officer

Jonathan Paul Berical, 22, 1270 Bluefield Ave., was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of schedule III drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cpl. John Bulla and Investigator Trevor Salyer of the Elizabethton Police Department were patrolling around Lynnwood and Lynnridge Apartments around 3:15 p.m. Bulla said saw Berical was a passenger in a car. Bulla said he knew there were outstanding arrest warrants on Berical and there were also numerous complaints from the apartment managers about Berical being on the property.

Salyer and Bulla approached the vehicle Berical was in and ordered him not to move and to show his hands. He said Berical immediately stuck his right hand in the right pocket of his pants. Bulla said he continued to order Berical not to move, but he said the man placed a white container next to his seat.

Bulla said he and Salyer attempted to remove Berical from the car, but he continued to resist. Bulla said Berical spun around and faced him, reaching into his pocket again. He said he then noticed a pocketknife in Berical’s hand. Bulla said he then forced Berical to the ground and the knife fell out of his hand.

The white container was suspected of containing buprenorphine. Bulla said he also found Berical in possession of a metal container with implements used to inject controlled substances into the body.

Berical was arraigned in Sessions Court on Tuesday. In addition to the new charges, Berical was facing outstanding charges of criminal trespassing, attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal impersonation, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, and three other counts of resisting arrest and one other count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His next court date is set for Sept. 27.