Man arrested after speeding on Stoney Creek Highway

Timothy Brian Guinn, 21, 914 W. Main St., Johnson City, was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license. He appeared in Sessions Court on Tuesday, where Judge Keith Bowers Jr. set his bond at $1,000 and ordered his next court appearance for Oct. 21.

Cpl. Jordan Ensor of the Elizabethton Police Department said the incident began around 9:45 p.m. Monday, while he was patrolling on Tenn. Highway 91 near Iodent Way. Ensor said he noticed a Honda Civic traveling south at high speed, which he clocked at 80 mph.

Ensor said he turned his cruiser around and activated his emergency lights and siren. He said the Honda attempted to turn onto Old Stoney Creek Road, but lost control, causing the front wheels to go over the curb and nearly strike a bank. Ensor pulled up to the vehicle, but said the driver put the Honda in reverse and backed over the curb in front of the police cruiser. He said the driver then drove off at high speed on Old Stoney Creek Road.

Ensor said he was able to get a license plate number and ended his pursuit. Other officers began arriving on the scene and Capt. Art Smithdeal authorized officer to check Old Stoney Creek because it was a dead end street. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department also assisted and Deputy Jason Mosier found the vehicle behind a trailer next to an auto repair shop.

Ensor confirmed the car was displaying the license plate he had seen and also noticed the passenger side front tire was flat from striking the curb. Mosier made contact with a man at the front door of the trailer who was identified as Guinn. Ensor said a record’s check indicated Guinn’s driver’s license was revoked on a reckless driving conviction in Washington County.

Ensor said the Honda was owned by Danny Runyon. He said Runyon told him Guinn had borrowed the car to drive to the store to buy a pack of cigarettes.

When he returned, Runyon said Guinn told him “You don’t know me and I was not driving your car.” When officers arrived, Runyon said he made Guinn go to the front door.