Target employee accused of stealing from Johnson City store, coworker's locker

Heather M. Smith, 21, 708 Eisenhower St., Elizabethton, was charged with theft of property under $500 and theft of property over $500.

Johnson City police said a coworker of Smith reported June 17 that Smith had entered her employee locker at Target, 2116 N. Roan St., and stole her cash and debit cards. On June 20, a Target employee alleged that Smith had stolen approximately $920 worth of merchandise while she was working at Target over a two-day period.

Smith was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $6,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.