Two arrested with 12-year-old designated driver

The Wise County Sheriff's Office on Thursday reported that during a statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic checking detail on Darden Drive in Wise on Monday, deputies observed a vehicle stop about 15 yards short of the traffic stop checkpoint.

Upon further investigation, deputies found a 12-year old girl behind the wheel. Also inside the vehicle were Jason Todd Kennedy, 52, 5511 Paramount Rd., Wise, and Christopher Todd Clark, 50, 712 Old Coeburn Rd., Coeburn, and both appeared to be intoxicated.

After further investigation Kennedy was charged with felony child endangerment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, allowing a person without a license to drive, public intoxication, and inhaling a noxious chemical.

