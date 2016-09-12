5 charged with invading Johnson City trailer

Johnson City police were called to 2111 Mayfield Drive, Lot 29 about a disturbance around 4:20 a.m. When they arrived, a male and female victim said they were assaulted by five people who had fled before officers arrived. The alleged assault was preceded by an altercation between the female victims and Kimberly L. Maupin, 22, 306 Eastern Star Road.

Maupin and the other four alleged accomplices — Taylor A. Marsh, 20, 606 Pardee St., Max C. Barnett, 23, 2500 1st St., Tessa N. Hunt, 24, 3211 Mayfield Drive, Lot 23, and Michael D. Barnett, 24, 606 Pardee St. — were eventually founding hiding in a wooded area nearby and arrested. All five were charged with aggravated burglary and simple assault.

Several hours after the originial altercation between the female victim and Maupin, the victims were inside their residence when someone forced open the front door, according to court records. Police documented in the court affidavit that Hunt entered the residence first and began assaulting the woman inside, then Maupin and Marsh entered and also began assaulting the woman. Max Barnett and Michael Barnett went inside and assaulted the male victim, police said.

At some point, the victims called 911 and the five suspects fled.

They were each being held on a $10,000 bond. They were arraigned in Washington County General Sessions Court Monday and have a court hearing set for Sept. 20.

