Cannon C. Zdonowicz, 25, 705 Milligan Highway, was charged after police responded at around noon in reference to a call about someone shoplifting various types of ammunition worth over $500.

Police said it was discovered that Zdonowicz was carrying a handgun, but it was not used in the shoplifting offense.

Zdonowicz was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $6,000 bond. His Sessions Court arraignment is set for Monday at 1:30 p.m.