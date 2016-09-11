Daniel Boone student killed in wreck; another injured

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Kaylee T. Rabun, 16, Gray, was killed in the wreck. Although the THP did not release the name of the driver, Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton told media outlets he was Ryan Sanders, 17, another student at Daniel Boone.

The THP said Rabun and Sanders were traveling south in the left lane of I-81 in a Ford Explorer when the wreck occurred. A report said the vehicle veered off the left side of the road and was partially in the median when the driver veered back and overcorrected.

The Explorer came back onto the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on the right side of the road in a ditch line.

Sanders was listed in stable condition at Johnson City Medical Center on Saturday night.

Both Rabun and Sanders were athletes at Daniel Boone. Rabun was a member of the volleyball team and Sanders was a member of the football team.

A prayer vigil was held for the students at Daniel Boone on Sunday afternoon.

Halliburton said additional counselors would be at the school Monday when classes resume.

The THP said no charges have been filed, but the investigation is continuing.