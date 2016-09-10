Workman may resign as Elizabethton's chief of police

City Manager Jerome Kitchens confirmed that Chief Greg Workman has applied to head the city’s purchasing department in the wake of the resignation of Gerald Harrell.

Kitchens said Workman has officially applied for the vacant purchasing position and has been interviewed. He said others have also applied and no decision has been made. “Until a decision is made, Workman remains the chief of the police department,” Kitchens said.

Workman was sworn in as chief on Jan. 2, 2013. He has served his entire law enforcement career with the Elizabethton Police Department. He was one of four officers who joined the department in 1996 under a federal program to create 100,000 new police positions across the country.

Upon graduation from basic recruit training at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy in 1997, Workman worked as a patrol officer. In the fall of 2000, Workman was assigned to be a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division.

In the spring of 2002, Workman was assigned to the 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force as a narcotics agent. He was promoted to assistant director of the task force in 2006.

Upon leaving the DTF, Workman was assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency as a task force officer representing the Elizabethton Police Department at the Johnson City duty post.

In December 2006, Workman was promoted to patrol sergeant. Exactly a year later, he was promoted to shift captain. He remained in that position for more than five years.

His subsequent rise to chief has been meteoric. He was promoted to major Oct. 22, filling the second-in-command position vacated when Rusty Verran left the position to become a full-time minister. Just months after Chief Matt Bailey made the selection, Bailey announced he would be stepping down and assuming the post of shift captain.