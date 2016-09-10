How it all changed for local EMS after 9/11

Unfortunately, operations director Brad Gerfin said, it changed the security measures needed for him and his colleagues to do their jobs and help people in need.

“I had a feeling that it changed us as a nation,” Gerfin said. “I remember thinking that I don’t think we’d ever be the same again.”

Gerfin said the way first responders and EMS respond to massive events like a terrorist attack, flood or widespread tragedy changed drastically after 9/11. For the first time, Gerfin and his colleagues saw themselves potentially being in harm’s way, rather than being the people who help fix the harm.

One glaring example of a change on the technical side of EMS work post-9/11 is the location of the command post. Gerfin said the tragedy in New York City 15 years ago taught those in his industry that the command post is always to be set up away from the scene of the situation.

“We have a much more broad awareness of our own safety,” he said.

Many EMS workers have died from being too close to the action. Of the nearly 3,000 victims that day, 411 were emergency workers, with eight being emergency medical technicians and paramedics from private emergency medical services.

Response protocols changed, too. On 9/11, EMS workers from all across the U.S. followed their natural tendency to help however they could and converged on New York City. Without a plan in place, it was chaotic, Gerfin said, so from that day forward, there’s been a national level-down system for how emergency agencies could come in and help.

It’s become somewhat of a cliche for people to share their “where I was” moments for that fateful day, but Gerfin, as an EMS worker, shared his. He was a medic II, stationed at Johnson City Medical Center. While he was there, a TV tuned to national news announced a plane had hit one of the Twin Towers. At the time, he can recall thinking “what a tragedy,” but had no information at the time to link to terrorism.

It was only after he returned to their headquarters, with news of the second tower being struck, that he realized that something related to terrorism was going on.

New recruits, who might have been only 5 years old when 9/11 occurred, don’t have the same memories of what happened that day, but Gerfin, as a veteran and frequent mentor of the younger EMS workers, will pass on his experiences.

