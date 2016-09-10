Elderly woman killed in north Johnson City traffic crash

According to the Johnson City Police Department, Mary Manning, 91, 1576 Southside Road, No. 2, was killed in the wreck, which happened about 9:57 a.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed Manning was attempting to turn left onto North Roan from East Mountainview in her 2012 Honda Accord. She pulled out into the path of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling north on North Roan. The Tahoe struck Manning’s vehicle in the driver’s side door.

Manning was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the Tahoe’s driver was not released.

Police said both drivers were wearing their seat belts and that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. Police said an investigation by the Traffic Homicide Team was continuing.