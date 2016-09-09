No charges for East Tennessee woman who shot 9-year-old son

The Daily Times reports Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Marian O’Briant says the shooting was a “freak accident.”

She says the mother was handling a gun on the second floor of an apartment shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday when it accidentally discharged. The bullet travelled through the floor and hit the boy in the forehead as he stood on the ground floor.

O’Briant says no charges will be filed. She says the boy is expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff’s office has not released the boy’s name or the mother’s name.