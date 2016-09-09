Johnson City drug warrant results in more charges for felon

Ketron Gardner, 33, 729 Mary St., was arrested as police served the warrant for sale of schedule VI drugs (marijuana) and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance or distributing.

Gardner was additionally charged with a second count of felony possession of schedule VI drugs (marijuana), being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession of schedule II (hydrocodone) and possession of unlawful narcotics paraphernalia.

Gardner remained jailed Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $32,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for later Friday.