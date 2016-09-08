Woman charged with theft of jewelry, police say

Jessica L. Oxendine, 23, 114 Kirk Lane, Apt. 1, was charged after officers responded to a residence on Jan. 29, 2015, in reference to a theft of property. Police said Oxendine was reported to have been at the home at the time the jewelry was taken.

Oxendine was later observed with the stolen property in her possession, police said. She was located Thursday, arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Her arraignment is set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. in Sessions Court.