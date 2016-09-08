Bristol man indicted in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

BLOUNTVILLE — A Bristol, Tenn., man has been arrested as the result of an investigation into a hit-and-run on a Sullivan County road that claimed the life of a bicyclist last year.

On Friday, Johnathan W. Whitaker, 23, of 260 Deck Valley Road, was booked into the Blountville jail. He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a Class E felony, and tampering with evidence, a Class C felony. He was indicted on the charges by a Sullivan County grand jury in mid-August.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2015. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported that Allen Harr, 51, was riding his bicycle northbound in the 4000 block of Island Road. He was reportedly wearing an orange sweatshirt to make himself visible, and the bicycle was equipped with reflectors.

While en route to his Walnut Hill Road home after working at a nearby farm, Harr was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. EMS responded and transported Harr to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

